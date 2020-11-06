Dallas could be in store for a second straight start Sunday against the Bills with the Seahawks ruling out Chris Carson (foot) and Carlos Hyde (hamstring) for Sunday's game against the Bills, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

In last week's win over the 49ers, the Seahawks had Dallas and Travis Homer available as their only backs for the contest. Though Homer had slotted directly behind Carson and Hyde all season, he may have only been more of an emergency option Week 8, as he was questionable with a knee injury leading into the contest. As the lone Seattle back at full health, Dallas out-snapped Homer by a 54-7 margin, and despite finding the end zone twice, the rookie wasn't particularly efficient with his opportunities (18 carries for 41 yards, five receptions for 17 yards). Since Homer won't be carrying an injury designation into Sunday's game and is presumably in a better spot health-wise, Dallas won't be a safe bet to dominate the running-back snaps and touches like he did last week even if he receives another start. The Seahawks' Week 9 backfield situation could become even murkier if the team elects to promote Alex Collins from the practice squad prior to the game.