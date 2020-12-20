Dallas suffered a sprained ankle during Sunday's 20-15 win over Washington, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Dallas underwent an X-ray after being carted off the field Sunday, but he received encouraging news by avoiding a fracture. He could certainly miss time still, and a more definitive timeline should be provided when the practice week begins Wednesday. The Seahawks have the backfield depth to absorb Dallas' absence, as Rashaad Penny returned from the PUP list this week to serve behind Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde.
