Dallas (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Like he was last week before not playing Sunday against the Panthers, Dallas wouldn't have practiced Monday if the Seahawks had held a session. At the same time, Kenneth Walker was tabbed as limited Monday, a notable sign of progress in his own recovery from an ankle injury. Walker thus is a step ahead of Dallas, while Travis Homer and Tony Jones sidestepped the first report of Week 15 entirely. Dallas will have two more opportunities to log some listed activity before the Seahawks potentially make a call on his availability for Thursday's game versus the 49ers.
More News
-
Seahawks' DeeJay Dallas: Not playing Sunday•
-
Seahawks' DeeJay Dallas: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Seahawks' DeeJay Dallas: Officially questionable for Sunday•
-
Seahawks' DeeJay Dallas: Game-time decision for Week 14•
-
Seahawks' DeeJay Dallas: Status uncertain for Week 14•
-
Seahawks' DeeJay Dallas: Still no activity at practice•