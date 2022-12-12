Dallas (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Like he was last week before not playing Sunday against the Panthers, Dallas wouldn't have practiced Monday if the Seahawks had held a session. At the same time, Kenneth Walker was tabbed as limited Monday, a notable sign of progress in his own recovery from an ankle injury. Walker thus is a step ahead of Dallas, while Travis Homer and Tony Jones sidestepped the first report of Week 15 entirely. Dallas will have two more opportunities to log some listed activity before the Seahawks potentially make a call on his availability for Thursday's game versus the 49ers.

