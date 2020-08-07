Dallas could be stuck on special teams or the inactive list for much of his rookie season, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

The unusual circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic add an extra layer of difficulty to the college-to-pro transition, and Dallas faces the added challenge of landing in a crowded backfield with Chris Carson (hip), Rashaad Penny (knee), Carlos Hyde (shoulder) and former college teammate Travis Homer. Injuries partially explain the depth, but it appears all besides Penny are expected to be ready for Week 1, which likely means Homer and Dallas will compete for the No. 3 job behind Carson and Hyde. Dallas has more draft capital behind him as a fourth-round pick, but Homer, a sixth-round selection last year, appears to be a more natural fit for passing downs, which could make him useful as a complement to Carson and Hyde. Dallas, on the other hand, is a 217-pound bruiser who ran a 4.58 40-yard dash after catching only 28 passes in three seasons at Miami (FL).