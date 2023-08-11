Dallas rushed twice for one yard and wasn't targeted in Thursday's 24-13 preseason win over the Vikings.

Dallas got the start in Seattle's preseason opener but failed to find any running room before giving way to rookie second-round pick Zach Charbonnet, who turned six touches into 28 scrimmage yards. Charbonnet's expected to beat out Dallas for the backup spot behind Kenneth Walker (groin), but Dallas could close the gap if he posts a stronger performance in the second preseason game, which will be against the Cowboys on Aug. 19.