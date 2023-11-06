Head coach Pete Carroll indicated Monday that Dallas (shoulder) is "pretty sore," but he is still optimistic of his chances to get back, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.
Carroll also stated the team will take a wait-and-see approach in regards to the injury as the week progresses, according to Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune. Dallas saw 13 special teams snaps (50 percent) prior to exiting Sunday's loss to the Ravens.
