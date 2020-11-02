Dallas carried the ball 18 times for 41 yards and a touchdown in Week 8 against San Francisco. He added five receptions for 17 yards and another score.

Dallas took advantage of the absence of Chris Carson (foot) and Carlos Hyde (hamstring) to account for 18 of the team's 28 rush attempts. He wasn't very efficient -- he averaged only 2.3 yards per attempt and his longest rush of the day went for nine yards -- but did punch in a one-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter to clinch a victory for Seattle. More impressive was Dallas' involvement in the passing game, as he converted all five of his targets into receptions and made another trip to the end zone. Carson and Hyde were both game-time decisions and could be back for Week 9, which would greatly reduce Dallas' role against Buffalo.