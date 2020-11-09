Dallas rushed seven times for 31 yards and a touchdown and caught both targets for eight yards in Sunday's 44-34 loss to the Bills.

With Chris Carson (foot) and Carlos Hyde (hamstring) out for a second straight week, the Seahawks may have planned to give Dallas more work. However, the Bills took a two-score lead just 7:25 into the first quarter, and the Seahawks shifted even heavier toward the pass. Dallas still salvaged his day by punching in a four-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Travis Homer was more efficient, totaling 80 yards on nine touches. It's unclear whether Carson and Hyde will return for the Week 10 matchup against the Rams, and Dallas's role will diminish if either is active.