Head coach Pete Carroll said that Dallas (ankle), who is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Panthers, is considered a game-day decision, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Dallas and lead back Kenneth Walker (ankle) were both labeled as game-day decisions after failing to practice in any capacity Wednesday through Friday. The lack of practice activity doesn't bode well for Dallas' chances of playing against Carolina, but the Seahawks will presumably wait and see how he feels after an early workout Sunday before making a call on his status ahead of the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Given that he's handled a three-down workload since Rashaad Penny (ankle/fibula) landed on injured reserve ahead of Week 6 action, Walker's status is of more significance to fantasy managers than Dallas, who has mostly served as a lightly-used change-of-pace option this season. Even if Walker is inactive for the contest and if Dallas is cleared to play, Dallas may still likely find himself in a messy committee that could include Travis Homer, Tony Jones and a potential practice-squad call-up.