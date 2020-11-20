Dallas rushed once for 13 yards and caught both targets for 19 yards in Thursday's 28-21 win over the Cardinals.

Dallas lost reps to a practice squad running back for a second straight week, as Alex Collins out-snapped him last week against the Rams and Bo Scarbrough (hamstring) did the same against the Cardinals. Meanwhile, Carlos Hyde returned from a hamstring injury and operated as the team's bell cow, turning 16 touches into 95 yards and a touchdown. Chris Carson (foot) is expected to return next week against the Eagles, so Dallas' fantasy value has essentially vanished moving forward.