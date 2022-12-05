Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Dallas has "somewhat of a high ankle issue," John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Dallas worked as Seattle's leading rusher during Sunday's win over the Rams, a contest which he managed to close out despite injuring his ankle on the final play before halftime. Kenneth Walker (ankle) left the game in the second quarter but isn't ruled out for Week 14 after undergoing an MRI on Monday, while Travis Homer (knee) was inactive Sunday. Given the backfield uncertainty heading into a Week 14 matchup against Carolina, fantasy managers will want to keep an eye on Dallas' health.