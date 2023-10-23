Dallas caught his lone target for no gain in Sunday's 20-10 win over the Cardinals. He also returned a kick for 24 yards and four punts for 47 yards.

Zach Charbonnet (hamstring) was inactive, making Dallas the No. 2 running back behind Kenneth Walker. Dallas handled just 14 offensive snaps (23 percent) compared to Walker's 48. The 2020 fourth-round pick continues to impress as a punt returner, but his fantasy utility is negligible as long as either Walker or Charbonnet are healthy.