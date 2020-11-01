Dallas will be one of two active running backs for the Seahawks alongside Travis Homer (knee) with Chris Carson (foot) and Carlos Hyde (hamstring) sidelined for Sunday's contest against the 49ers.

The Seahawks notably have allowed Russell Wilson to "cook" this season, ranking in the bottom 10 in rush play percentage (38.5 percent). Still, with the team down its top two RBs, and Homer tending to a knee contusion, there's a chance Dallas is the lead ballcarrier Sunday. While Dallas has only played 23 snaps on offense in his brief career, the rookie fourth-rounder's six touches have translated to 41 yards from scrimmage.