Dallas will compete with Rashaad Penny, Travis Homer and Alex Collins for depth roles behind Chris Carson in the Seattle backfield, Brandon Gustafson of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

A fourth-round pick last spring, Dallas finished his rookie year with 34/108/2 on the ground and 17/111/1 on 20 targets, playing 12 of 16 regular-season games. He even made starts in Weeks 8 and 9 when both Carson and Carlos Hyde (now with Jacksonville) were injured, with those two games accounting for all three TDs on the year. However, Dallas managed just 72 rushing yards and 25 receiving yards between the two starts, and he averaged only 3.2 YPC for the year. He could now compete with Penny and Collins for carries off the bench, while Homer is the top competition for playing time on passing downs.