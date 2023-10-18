Dallas hauled in his lone target for minus-1 yard Sunday in the Seahawks' 17-13 loss to the Bengals.

Dallas took the field for just four of the Seahawks' 74 snaps on offense, with starter Kenneth Walker (56 snaps) and Zach Charbonnet (18 snaps) handily outpacing him in playing time. Both Walker and Charbonnet should remain the clear-cut top two options out of the backfield while they're healthy, limiting Dallas to little more than spot duty out of the backfield. Even though the Seahawks don't have much of a need for him on offense, Dallas should continue to avoid the inactive list due to his status as the team's kick and punt returner.