Dallas carried the ball seven times for 43 yards and caught three of four targets for 55 yards in Sunday's 23-6 win over the Jers.

The running back put together the best game of his career, nearly reaching 100 scrimmage yards for the first time in a game and leading the Seahawks in receiving yards on the day. Dallas remains behind Kenneth Walker on the Seattle depth chart, but both RBs could be productive in Week 18 against a Rams defense that just surrendered 161 scrimmage yards and two rushing TDs to Austin Ekeler.