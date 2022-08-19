Dallas rushed five times for 15 yards and caught four of five targets for 52 yards in Thursday's 27-11 preseason loss to the Bears.
Dallas couldn't get going on the ground like his backfield mate Travis Homer, who carried five times for 44 yards. The two both have a good chance to make the roster, especially because Kenneth Walker (hernia) is suddenly uncertain for Week 1. However, Homer has been handling more reps with the first-team offense during the preseason, and his pass-blocking acumen gives him the edge over Dallas.
More News
-
Seahawks' DeeJay Dallas: Effective in second half•
-
Seahawks' DeeJay Dallas: Aiming for third-down duties•
-
Seahawks' DeeJay Dallas: Rarely utilized on offense in 2021•
-
Seahawks' DeeJay Dallas: Practices fully Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' DeeJay Dallas: Suffers thigh bruise•
-
Seahawks' DeeJay Dallas: Snags four passes in loss•