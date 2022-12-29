Dallas (ankle) was limited at Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Meanwhile, Kenneth Walker (ankle) and Travis Homer were held out of drills to begin Week 17 prep. While Dallas seemingly is the healthiest of the running back trio, Walker's listed DNP likely can be chalked up as maintenance to ensure he's as healthy as possible for game day. Dallas was only slightly behind Walker in terms of snaps this past Saturday in Kansas City (35 versus 40 out of 76), but his touch count (eight) was a distant second to the rookie's 28. Even so, Dallas may be the Seahawks' No. 2 RB again this weekend after Homer sprained his ankle Week 16.
