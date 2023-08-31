Dallas earned a spot on the Seahawks' 53-man roster.
Dallas' role wasn't guaranteed, as he has never played more than 188 snaps in a season through three years in the league. The 2020 fourth-round pick is listed as the team's top kick and punt returner, which helps his job security. As long as Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet are healthy, Dallas likely won't handle many offensive reps.
