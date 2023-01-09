Dallas rushed twice for 29 yards and caught his lone target for a three-yard loss in Sunday's 19-16 overtime win over the Rams. He also returned two punts for 24 yards.

In the must-win game, rookie Kenneth Walker played a whopping 61 offensive snaps while Dallas played just 11 offensive snaps. This may be a peak into how the duo will split reps during the postseason, but Dallas is a skilled pass-catcher that will be useful if the Seahawks fall behind in Saturday's wild-card game versus the 49ers.