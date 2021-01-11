Dallas carried 34 times for 108 yards and two touchdowns and caught 17 of 20 targets for 111 yards and a touchdown over 12 games in the 2020 season.

Dallas started Weeks 8 and 9 because both Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde were out with injuries, and he produced 97 yards from scrimmage and three total scores between those two games. When Carson and Hyde were healthy this year, Dallas was often left out of the game plan or scratched. His 3.2 yards per carry isn't exciting, but the Seahawks favored Dallas over Travis Homer in the run game. Dallas' projection for next season can't be determined until we know if Carson and Hyde -- both players will be free agents in March -- will return.