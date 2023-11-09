Dallas (shoulder) sat out practice Wednesday, but head coach Pete Carroll said that the running back will try to play Sunday versus Washington, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Dallas hurt his shoulder in Sunday's loss to the Ravens and needed help getting off the field after a punt. Carroll said Monday that the 25-year-old was still "pretty sore," but the coach then said Wednesday that Dallas was "bouncing around" while catching punts and running around during Wednesday's walkthrough. Dallas will try to play Week 10 against the Commanders, and if he's able to do so he should again serve as the Seahawks' primary punt returner.