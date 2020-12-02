Dallas garnered zero offensive snaps and 18 special-teams snaps during Monday's 23-17 win against the Eagles.
With Chris Carson joining Carlos Hyde in the Seahawks backfield after sitting out four games due to a mid-foot sprain, Dallas was relegated to a strict special-teams role. The fourth-round rookie out of Miami collected 28 rush attempts between Weeks 8 and 11, but he managed only 3.3 yards per carry. Three total touchdowns over that span boosted Dallas' fantasy value, however, it doesn't appear he will have much involvement Week 13 against the Giants unless there is an injury above him on the depth chart.
