Dallas returned three kicks for 77 yards in Monday's 17-16 win over the Broncos.
Dallas played just three offensive snaps and didn't record a touch. He'll continue to take kick returns and make an impact on special teams, but his offensive role will be limited, especially once rookie Kenneth Walker (hernia) returns.
