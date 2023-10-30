Dallas didn't log an offensive snap in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Browns. He totaled 15 yards on two punt returns.

Dallas lost his kick-return duties in Week 8 with Dee Eskridge returning to the lineup. He has averaged 12.7 yards per punt return this season, which ranks fourth in the league for players with more than 10 returns. He should stay in the lineup but his fantasy utility will be negligible as long as Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet are healthy.