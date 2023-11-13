Dallas didn't log an offensive snap in Sunday's 29-26 win over the Commanders. He returned two punts for 14 yards.

Dallas battled a shoulder injury during the practice week, but that's probably not the reason he was left out of the offensive rotation. After all, the fourth-year running back hasn't played an offensive snap since Week 7, as rookie Zach Charbonnet has claimed an increased role in the offense instead.