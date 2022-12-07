Dallas (ankle) won't participant in practice Wednesday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
Coach Pete Carroll relayed as much, including Kenneth Walker (ankle) on the list of non-participants among Seahawks running backs. Meanwhile, both Travis Homer (knee) and Tony Jones will take part in some capacity to begin Week 14 prep. There's no telling who among those four will be available Sunday against the Panthers, but Dallas' reported high-ankle issue seemingly doesn't have him in a great spot to suit up, which could be confirmed as soon as the release of Friday's injury report.