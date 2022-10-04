Dallas didn't record a touch in the 48-45 win over the Lions on Sunday.
Rashaad Penny rumbled for 151 yards on 17 touches, and rookie Kenneth Walker recorded 24 total yards on nine touches, leaving little work for Dallas. Going forward, Dallas will be the No. 3 running back until Travis Homer (ribs) returns from injured reserve, which will be Oct. 30 against the Giants, at the earliest.
