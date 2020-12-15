Dallas rushed four times for seven yards in Sunday's 40-3 win over the Jets.

Dallas didn't log a carry until coach Pete Carroll opted to rest the starters at the end of the third quarter. When the rookie got on the field, he did little with his opportunities. As long as Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde are healthy, Dallas will be kept out of the game plan. That will be emphasized further once Rashaad Penny (knee) returns to the lineup.