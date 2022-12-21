Dallas (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.
Dallas has been sidelined for the Seahawks' previous two games and is in danger of missing a third. He will presumably need to get in some work at practice this week in order to get the green light for Saturday's game against the Chiefs. No. 1 running back Kenneth Walker (ankle) was also a non-participant Tuesday, which leaves Travis Homer and Tony Jones as the only health backs on the depth chart as of now.
