Dallas (ankle) isn't in line to play Sunday versus the Panthers, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
The same can be said for the Seahawks' top running back Kenneth Walker (ankle), according to Fowler. While both are game-time decisions, Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff isn't exactly appealing for managers looking for alternatives. Assuming Walker and Dallas are included among the team's inactives, Seattle will be down to Travis Homer, Tony Jones and practice-squad member Godwin Igwebuike in Week 14.
More News
-
Seahawks' DeeJay Dallas: Officially questionable for Sunday•
-
Seahawks' DeeJay Dallas: Game-time decision for Week 14•
-
Seahawks' DeeJay Dallas: Status uncertain for Week 14•
-
Seahawks' DeeJay Dallas: Still no activity at practice•
-
Seahawks' DeeJay Dallas: No practice Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' DeeJay Dallas: Has ankle injury•