Dallas (ankle) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Panthers.
With Dallas joining top running back Kenneth Walker on the Seahawks' inactive list for Week 14, some combination of Travis Homer, Tony Jones and Godwin Igwebuike will cover for them out of the team's backfield Sunday. Dallas and Walker now will set their sights on gaining clearance to play again Thursday versus the 49ers, with injury reports Monday through Wednesday potentially revealing whether or not they have a chance to suit up Week 15.
