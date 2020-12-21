Dallas suffered a Grade 3 ankle sprain during Sunday's 20-15 win over Washington, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The rookie fourth-round pick is dealing with a serious ankle sprain, an injury that will likely cause him to spent a multi-week stint on the sideline. That leaves Seattle a bit shallow for running back depth, with Travis Homer (knee) already on IR, but the team does have three quality options remaining in the form of Chris Carson, Carlos Hyde and Rashaad Penny.
