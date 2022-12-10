Dallas (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus Carolina, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Coach Pete Carroll said Friday that Dallas and fellow tailback Kenneth Walker were both considered to be game-day decisions, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Seattle also activated Godwin Igwebuike from its practice squad to the active roster Saturday, signaling that the team believes there's a good chance one of either Walker or Dallas won't be available Sunday. If both sit out, Travis Homer would figure to take up workhorse duties in Week 14 against an exploitable Panthers run defense. If available with Walker out, Dallas would figure to start at running back.
More News
-
Seahawks' DeeJay Dallas: Game-time decision for Week 14•
-
Seahawks' DeeJay Dallas: Status uncertain for Week 14•
-
Seahawks' DeeJay Dallas: Still no activity at practice•
-
Seahawks' DeeJay Dallas: No practice Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' DeeJay Dallas: Has ankle injury•
-
Seahawks' DeeJay Dallas: Leading rusher in Sunday's win•