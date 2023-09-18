Dallas rushed once for three yards in Sunday's 37-31 overtime win versus the Lions. He also returned three kicks for 67 yards.
Dallas is settling in as the No. 3 back behind Kenneth Walker and rookie Zach Charbonnet. He's a useful player in hurry-up formations, but his fantasy utility will be negligible as long as Walker and Charbonnet are upright.
