Dallas didn't record a touch in Sunday's 28-16 loss to the 49ers. He returned two kicks for 53 yards and one punt for eight yards.
Kenneth Walker (oblique) and Zach Charbonnet (knee) were both active in this contest, so Dallas logged just one offensive snap. He'll remain the No. 3 running back until further notice.
