Dallas should rotate with Travis Homer during Sunday's game against the Rams following news that Chris Carson (foot) and Carlos Hyde (hamstring) are out, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

The Seahawks will play a third straight week with their top two running backs on the sidelines. Last week when the Seahawks were trailing almost the entire game, Homer led the backfield with a 48 percent snap share, and the two backs both handled nine touches. Homer finished with 80 total yards, including a 50-yard reception, and Dallas totaled 39 total yards and a score. While Dallas doesn't get much work in the passing game, he's the designated goal-line back and has rushed five times within the five-yard line over the past two games. He should have solid upside once again with a potentially high-scoring game on tap.