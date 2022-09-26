Dallas rushed three times for 21 yards and caught both of his targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Falcons. He also returned two kicks for 52 yards.

Dallas recorded a season-high 15 offensive snaps because Travis Homer (ribs) left early. If Homer misses any time, Dallas will continue to handle an increased role, specifically on passing downs. However, Rashaad Penny is still the No. 1 back and will be the Seahawks running back to target for the time being.