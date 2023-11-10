Dallas (shoulder) was a limited participant in practice Thursday after missing Wednesday's session,John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
The running back and punt returner hurt his shoulder during Sunday's loss to the Ravens. Dallas' status in Friday's practice should help determine whether he plays Sunday against the Commanders. As a running back, Dallas has five carries for 14 yards and four catches for 11 yards this season.
