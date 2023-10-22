Dallas is expected to serve as the Seahawks' No. 2 back Sunday against the Cardinals with Zach Charbonnet (hamstring) listed as questionable but not in line to be active for the contest, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Kenneth Walker will remain Seattle's lead back and could take on a slightly larger share of the snaps and touches out of the backfield with his top backup out of the mix, but Charbonnet's expected absence clears the way for Dallas to at least have a change-of-pace role in the offensive game plan. While both Walker and Charbonnet have been available for each of the Seahawks' first five games, Dallas has played single-digit snaps on offense in every contest, recording five carries for 14 yards and three catches for 11 yards during that span.