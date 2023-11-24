Dallas rushed twice for 10 yards and caught his lone target for five yards in Thursday's 31-13 loss to the 49ers. He also muffed a punt that the 49ers recovered.

Dallas drew in as the No. 2 running back behind rookie Zach Charbonnet because Kenneth Walker (oblique) was inactive. However, Charbonnet drew a workhorse assignment while Dallas recorded just eight offensive snaps. It's unclear if Walker will be ready for the Week 13 matchup versus the Cowboys, but regardless, Dallas won't have much fantasy utility.