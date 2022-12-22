Dallas (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game in Kansas City, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

While the team's No. 1 running back Kenneth Walker (ankle/back) didn't practice Tuesday or Wednesday, Dallas followed up Tuesday's absence with a limited showing one day later. Dallas thus appears to be in a better spot, health-wise, than Walker heading into the weekend, while Travis Homer is the sole healthy member of the backfield on Seattle's active roster. In the end, the state of the position group will gain some clarity once the Seahawks post their list of inactives about 90 minutes before Saturday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.