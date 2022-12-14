Dallas (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against San Francisco, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
His status is of less interest for fantasy purposes now that Kenneth Walker (ankle) doesn't have a game designation. Dallas and Walker both missed Sunday's loss to Carolina, which allowed Travis Homer to step into the lead role. Homer played 91 percent of the offensive snaps, yet he had only 11 touches.
