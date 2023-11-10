Dallas (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Dallas hasn't played an offensive snap since Week 7 and has touched the ball just nine times for 25 scoreless yards on the season. He was a limited participant in practice in the Seahawks' first two Week 10 sessions, but according to Brady Henderson of ESPN.com, head coach Pete Carroll suggested Dallas looks on track to play. If active Sunday, Dallas would fill a depth role behind Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet and would likely get most of his opportunities on special teams.