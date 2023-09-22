Dallas (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Dallas was a new addition to the injury report Friday, and he won't have much time to get over this illness before the Panthers come to town Sunday. He has only four touches on offense behind Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet in the backfield through two games, but Dallas has also been operating as the team's top return man on special teams. Tre Brown and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are candidates to return kickoffs and punts, respectively, if Dallas' illness prevents him from suiting up Sunday.