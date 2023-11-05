Dallas suffered a right shoulder injury during Sunday's game against the Ravens and is questionable to return, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
The running back needed trainer assistance to get off the field after a punt, per Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. Dallas returned two punts for nine yards before exiting. The fourth-year pro has played more on special teams than on offense in 2023.
