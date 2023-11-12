Dallas (shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday's game against Washington.

Dallas was a limited participant during practice Week 10 as he tended to a shoulder injury. The 25-year-old will now be ready to play his ninth game for the Seahawks this season, though he's largely been invisible on offense during the team's previous eight contests. Expect Dallas to contribute primarily on special teams while adding depth behind running backs Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet.