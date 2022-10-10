Dallas rushed once for four yards and caught his lone target for six yards in Sunday's 39-32 loss to the Saints.

Rashaad Penny left the game with a leg injury in the first half and didn't return. Rookie Kenneth Walker ended up leading the backfield with 30 offensive snaps, which he turned into eight carries for 88 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Dallas handled just 10 snaps. Penny is expected to miss the rest of the season, so Dallas should have an expanded role moving forward, especially in passing situations. However, Travis Homer (ribs) can return in Week 7 and may operate as the No. 2 back behind Walker.