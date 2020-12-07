Dallas caught two of three targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 17-12 loss to the Giants.

Dallas didn't play an offensive snap last week, but he enjoyed a larger role in this outing, logging just six fewer snaps than backfield mate Carlos Hyde's 18. This may have been partly due to the fact Hyde dealt with turf toe throughout the week. A decent workload could be expected on a weekly basis if Hyde's reps remain limited, but there's not meaningful fantasy relevance for Dallas in his current role.