Dallas (ankle) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Dallas was joined by Seattle's No. 1 running back Kenneth Walker (ankle) as limited after the latter missed Wednesday's session, while Travis Homer (ankle) has yet to practice this week. As a result, Dallas appears to be the better bet to get work behind Walker this Sunday against the Jets, assuming both are active and Homer is inhibited or sidelined. Operating as the No. 2 RB this past Saturday in Kansas City, Dallas turned 46 percent of the snaps into eight touches for 42 yards from scrimmage, which was a distant second to Walker's 53 percent, 28 touches and 105 total yards.
